Fiji beat South Africa

The Fiji Airways Men’s team is on track to defend its title in Dubai following a 28-10 win over South Africa in their second pool game.

South Africa struck first through Ronald Brown but Joseva Talacolo broke out from his 22 and went all the way to score for a 7-5 lead.

Fiji kept the ball alive for almost two minutes before Pilipo Bukayaro broke through the defense to score a converted try for a 14-5 lead at halftime.

Bukayaro also won a few vital penalties at the breakdown close to their line.

The national side avoided contact at times and made the ball available even if it meant moving backwards. Talacolo managed to get a brilliant offload to his captain Jerry Matana to score between the sticks.

Debutant, Apete Narogo, sealed the win with another try before South Africa had the final say after the final hooter.

The national side beat Argentina 28-19 in their first match. They’ll play France at 4:12am.

Fiji’s games will air live on FBC TV.

