Fiji 7s downs Argentina

[File Photo]

The Fiji Airways Men’s team came back from a 12-nil deficit to beat Argentina 26-19 in their opening Dubai 7s pool game.

Argentina exposed the Fijians who overchased and were caught short in numbers just after a minute before Marcos Monetta added another shortly after.

Leading 12-nil, Argentina tried to shut Fiji out but Vuiviawa Naduvalo found space and sneaked through to score a converted try.

Article continues after advertisement

Rover, George Bose, was calm under pressure and had some good carries and on one occasion, he laid the platform for captain Jerry Matana to score.

Naduvalo registered his second before half time when he beat the rushing defenders.

Fiji led 19-12 at the breather but Bose got them further in front with an impressive team try where almost all the players had a hand in it.

Alusio Vakadranu was sent off after receiving a yellow card and the Pumas capitalized with a converted try.

The late surge by Argentina was to no avail when they lost the ball close to Fiji’s tryline before debutant Apete Narogo kicked it out.

Fiji play their next pool match against South Africa at 12:16am tomorrow and meet France at 4:12am.

You can watch these two games live on FBC TV.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.