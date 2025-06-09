Springboks score 11 tries in record 73-0 win over hapless Wales

[Source: Reuters]

South Africa flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored two tries and 28 points in all as the rampant Springboks inflicted the heaviest ever home defeat on a depleted Wales with a 73-0 victory in Cardiff on Sunday.

The visitors were also without a host of regulars as the match fell outside the international window, but their greater squad depth meant they lost little of their potency, especially at the scrum, where they dominated the home side.

South Africa scored 11 tries in all, as Wales crashed to the second-biggest defeat in their history behind a 96-13 loss to the Springboks in Pretoria in 1998.

Wales will point to missing players but they barely got into the Springbok 22 in a contest that must rank as one of the most one-sided between tier-1 nations as the hosts’ dismal run stretched to two victories in their last 23 internationals.

“It was good, we’re proud of today and the whole tour,” South Africa captain Siya Kolisi told S4C. “We’ve been building depth into the squad and still winning.

“We respected Wales as much as we could, and we needed to go out and play our game. We love the Welsh boys, I love Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake.

