Ravouvou scores in Bristol win

Flying Fijians pair, Kalaveti Ravouvou and Viliame Mata, played crucial roles in Bristol Bears fourth win in the Gallagher Premiership in England this morning.

The Bears handed Northampton Saints their first loss of the season following a big 46-12 win.

An irrepressible Bears decimated the second-placed Saints, scoring five unanswered tries in the first half with Ravouvou scoring one in the game as well.

The Nadroga man also set up their fourth try through his opportunistic effort that gave the Bears a 35-0 lead at half time.

Following a Northampton scrum, flyhalf, Fin Smith was hammered in a tackle allowing Ravouvou to gather the ball and outpace everyone to score Bristol’s bonus-point try.

Meanwhile, former Scotland under 18 and 20 rep, Amena Caqusau, who signed for Northampton this year was on the wing today.

