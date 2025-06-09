Byrne says selection tougher as Flying Fijians depth grows

FIJI Water Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne

FIJI Water Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne says team selection for the November Test series has never been more challenging and is a reflection of Fiji’s growing depth and the competition for the national jerseys.

Byrne admits every squad announcement comes with mixed emotions, with some players celebrating their call-up while others are left disappointed despite impressive form.

He says the level of talent available both locally and abroad has made each decision harder, with the coaching team weighing up not just performance, but also flexibility and long-term potential.

“Sometimes people ask me, why didn’t you pick that player versus that player? Well, you could have picked that player —that’s the depth we have.”

Byrne adds that Fiji’s player pool continues to expand, with as many as eight Under-20 stars now entering the French market.

Byrne believes that growth will only strengthen Fiji’s future, even if it makes selection tougher now a challenge he welcomes as the team builds toward the next Rugby World Cup.

The Flying Fijians will open their November tour against England on 9th November at Twickenham Stadium, kicking off at 5.40am.

They meet France in Marseille in France on the 15th before facing Spain in Malaga on the 22nd of next month.

