Buna scores on debut, Fijiana beat USA

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side has started its HSBC SVNS Dubai 7s campaign with a 19-7 win over USA.

Fiji won after scoring three tries to one with debutant and former Fijian Drua women star, Atelaite Buna, introducing herself in the Series with a brilliant individual try to seal the win in the dying seconds of the game.

The national team was dealt a blow in the 3rd minute when winger Asilika Qalo copped a yellow card for a head contact but USA failed to capitalise.

Playmaker Lavena Cavuru drew first blood for the Fijiana despite a player down. Cavuru used her skills and footwork to skip away from a defender and ran away to score.

The USA team replied with a converted try to speedster Tahna Wifley before the break to lead 7-5.

Qalo made up for her mistake in the first half beating two US players before sprinting away and dotted down for their second.

It was tight affair in the second half before Buna sliced through the defence and ran home for a 70 meter try to seal the win for Fiji.

The Fijiana play France at 9:59 tonight before wrapping up its group game against New Zealand at 1:27am tomorrow.

You can watch both games live on FBC TV.

