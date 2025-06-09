Big bonus for Farebrother champions

[Source: Jacks of Fiji/Facebook]

The Naitasiri senior men’s team has received a $10,000 bonus for winning the INKK Sullivan Farebrother Trophy Challenge.

The bonus was presented by their sponsors, Jacks of Fiji, in Suva earlier today.

During the event, the staff of Jacks also held a traditional welcoming ceremony called the ‘i – vakamamaca’ to thank the team for an outstanding season in the Skipper Cup competition as they won all five Farebrother matches and clinched the title at their home ground in Naluwai a fortnight ago.

Naitasiri Rugby President Colonel Aseri Rokoura says many don’t see the hard work behind the team’s preparation, and the bonus means more than words can express.

He adds this incentive will greatly help the team who travel daily from the highlands to attend training sessions.

“When I started here, we didn’t have any bonus payouts like this. We are thankful to Jacks of Fiji that when we started our vuvale partnership last December until now there were a few great incentives and these are some of the things that really boosted the players.”

The team is in for a treat after Jacks of Fiji Brands Activation Manager Biu Tadranu challenged them with an even bigger prize if they win the Skipper Cup.

“Jacks of Fiji is awarding $10,000 for winning the Farebrother trophy. We would now like to challenge Naitasiri. We will give $25,000 if they win the Skipper Cup.”

Tadranu adds that the team has the full support of the 1,600 Jacks of Fiji management and staff, despite the different provinces they come from across the country.

Naitasiri will meet Ba in tomorrow’s quarterfinal clash which will be held at 3pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka tomorrow.

Malolo will meet Nadroga in the match before that at 1pm.

You can watch these two matches LIVE on FBC 2.

In other matches at Churchill Park in Lautoka, Lautoka meets Tailevu at 1pm and Suva takes on Nadi at 3pm.

