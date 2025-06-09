All Black Ioane in line to make Leinster debut

Source: BBC

New Zealand centre Rieko Ioane might make his Leinster debut in Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup opener against Harlequins (17:30 GMT).

Ioane is contracted to the Blues in New Zealand until 2027 but has taken a “sabbatical” to join Leinster on a seven-month contract until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old, who can also play on the wing, made his Test debut in 2016 and has scored 38 tries in 88 caps for the All Blacks.

Ioane linked up with his new Leinster team-mates on Wednesday and is now available for selection.

Ioane, who had an infamous spat with Leinster and Ireland legend Johnny Sexton, follows in the footsteps of All Black Jordie Barrett, who impressed on his short-term deal with the United Rugby Championship (URC) winners last season.

Second row Joe McCarthy is available for selection after he missed Ireland’s November internationals with a foot injury.

Wing Tommy O’Brien failed a head injury assessment in Ireland’s defeat by South Africa, but has completed his return to play protocols and is available for selection.

However, Ireland internationals Andrew Porter, James Lowe and Robbie Henshaw are doubts for the European game at Aviva Stadium.

Prop Porter is nursing an arm injury, Lowe has a calf issue and Henshaw has injured his hamstring.

A decision on their availability will be made later this week.

