Knights down Dragons in driving rain

[Source: NRL]

A promising performance from their new halves and touch of class from Kalyn Ponga has led the Knights to a 30-10 victory over the Dragons at McDonald Jones Stadium.

The Knights made sure to repay the faith to the die-hard fans who turned up in brutal conditions on Friday night, bouncing back from last week’s loss to the Warriors to register their second win for the season.

Returning to the top-flight for the first time since Round 2, Hastings stamped his authority in the No. 7 jersey while halves partner Cogger was the king of wet-weather footy, setting up two tries with pinpoint grubbers.

The home side opened the scoring in just the fifth minute when Hastings showed some early positive signs, linking up with new halves partner Jack Cogger to ground a grubber just left of the uprights.

St George Illawarra hit back nine minutes later with departing Dragon Zac Lomax showing great hands to pick up a Hunt grubber in slippery conditions and dive over in the right corner.

The Dragons took the lead in the 21st minute through Hunt but it was all Lomax, who kept the ball alive with a superb flick pass inside for his skipper to score.

The Knights regained the lead just three minutes later with a slick left side raid finishing with a Ponga cut out ball to Enari Tuala in the left corner. Ponga converted to make it 12-10.

Newcastle hit their straps in the 30th minute when a Cogger grubber sat up in the puddle for Daniel Saifiti to slide over for his first try for the season.

A mistake by Jack Bird on his own 10-metre line gifted the Knights field possession and young backrower Dylan Lucas made the Dragons pay when he carried several Dragons defenders over the line to hand his side a 14-point lead at the break.

The second half turned into an arm wrestle before forward Leo Thompson looked to ice the victory with a dart from dummy half, however the prop was denied for obstruction.

Just as it was looking to be a scoreless second term, Ponga iced the victory for Adam O’Brien’s side, looping a ball out wide for Tuala who put the ball on the boot for his skipper to slide over the line for a 30-10 lead in the final five minutes.