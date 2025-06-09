Romuakalou set for national duties

With the white jersey of Fiji draped over his shoulders and his eyes firmly set on the finish line, Meli Romuakalou is preparing for another charge on the regional stage — this time at the 2025 Pacific Mini Games which will be officially opened on Sunday.

Romuakalou, a seasoned 400m hurdler and accomplished relay runner will compete in both the Men’s 400m hurdles and relays.

It’s a return to familiar territory for the former Suva Grammar School student, whose name is now deeply woven into the fabric of Fiji athletics.

Armed with a season’s best of 56.23 seconds over the barriers and 50.10 seconds in the flat 400m, the 25-year-old brings a rare mix of technical finesse, endurance and tactical poise to the competition.

His preparation has been sharp, his mind focused and his goal is clear, to deliver for Fiji once again.

Romuakalou first rose to national prominence at the Coca-Cola Games, dominating in the hurdles for Suva Grammar and leaving behind a trail of medals and memories.

But it’s what came after school that truly tested his mettle.

Since representing Fiji at the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa, Romuakalou has gone on to appear at two Oceania Athletics Championships — in 2022 and again in 2024 — gaining crucial experience and building consistency in his craft.

Those international stints not only toughened him physically, but mentally prepared him for the pressures of elite competition.

According to Athletics Fiji, what sets Romuakalou apart is his rhythm — the smooth stride between hurdles, the fearless attack at each barrier and the calm confidence he brings to the baton exchanges.

Athletics Fiji adds he’s a true team player, as effective in the relays as he is in individual races, and will be pivotal in Fiji’s hopes of a strong medal haul in both events.

With the Pacific Mini Games just days away, Romuakalou’s return to the big stage is more than just another race — it’s the continuation of a journey fuelled by discipline, determination and the unwavering belief that Fiji belongs at the top of Pacific athletics.

The Pacific Mini Games opening ceremony will be held this Sunday before the games start on Monday.

