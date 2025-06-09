Next job for Labasa

[Photo: FILE]

Coach Alvin Chand was a relieved man after his Labasa team beat Navua 5-2 last week in the Extra Premier League.

He says they worked hard in the past two weeks and netting five goals at home after a long time is special.

However, the focus and attention turn to Ba, whom they’ll face this Sunday at 4R Electric, Govind Park.

Chand says Ba has built a massive side this season and is the best team at the moment.

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The Labasa coach believes Navua’s last goal could have been avoided as they lost their defensive shape in the final 10 minutes.

Ba is one of two unbeaten teams in the league after its 1-all draw with Lautoka on Sunday.

They also remain at the top of the competition points standing.

They’ll host Labasa at 3pm, with an entertaining contest expected on Sunday.