Joshua-Fury blockbuster finally signed

[Photo: FILE]

Anthony Joshua’s long-awaited mega fight with Tyson Fury is finally happening.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed that the deal for the heavyweight showdown is “signed, sealed and delivered”, ending years of failed negotiations between Britain’s two biggest boxing stars.

However, Joshua must first clear one hurdle.

The former two-time world champion will return to the ring against Albania’s Kristian Prenga in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 25th July.

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A win will set the stage for the long-awaited clash with Fury.

Despite dominating heavyweight boxing for more than a decade, Joshua and Fury have never faced each other, with multiple attempts to make the fight fall through.

While no official date or venue has been confirmed for the Fury fight, it is expected to take place later this year, with November and a possible Netflix broadcast previously suggested.