Labasa waste concerns raised

[Photo: PARLIAMENT OF FIJI / FACEBOOK]

Residents in densely populated areas in Labasa are raising concerns over what they say is poor waste collection services by the Labasa Town Council.

Opposition Member of Parliament Alvick Maharaj says Vunivau and Basoga, home to nearly 2,000 households, fall within a three-kilometre radius and are subsidised under council services.

“These are heavily and densely populated areas; they don’t have places to throw rubbish. I’m not too sure why Labasa Town Council, even after a lot of consent has been raised with regards to this, Labasa Town Council is sitting silent, doing basically nothing”

However, he says residents continue to raise concerns that garbage is not being collected regularly despite being within the council’s service area.

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Maharaj says that concerns have been raised that while the council is travelling long distances to collect waste from other commercial areas, nearby communities with high populations are being overlooked, leaving households without proper rubbish disposal options.

Residents are now calling on the Ministry for Local Government to intervene and ensure fair and consistent waste collection services across all areas.