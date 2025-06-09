Blackrock Health Centre closed to civilians

[Photo: FILE]

The Health Ministry says the Blackrock Medical Centre in Votualevu, Nadi, will be temporarily closed to all civilians until further notice.

The Ministry says it received instructions from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) stating that in light of RFMF’s joint illicit drug operations with the Fiji Police Force, the facility will be utilised for the management of security personnel who may be injured during these operations.

The Health Ministry says all civilian patients will be redirected to seek medical care at the Nadi Hospital and Nadi Health Centre, which is located in the Sarada Building in Nadi Town.