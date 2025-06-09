Education ministry bolsters funding for inclusive learning

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Education has reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive and equitable education in Fiji through strengthened policies, increased funding, and expanded support for children with disabilities.

Speaking in Parliament, Minister Aseri Radrodro says inclusive education remains a national priority aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 4 and the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

He emphasised a rights-based, system-wide approach to removing barriers and ensuring every child has access to quality education.

Radrodro says over $1.07 million is allocated for Special and Inclusive Education programs in the 2025–2026 financial year.

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Currently, 1,253 students are enrolled in 18 special schools nationwide.

The SIE Grant provides $500 per child, with additional funding based on the level of disability.

Access continues to grow, with student numbers rising from 2,295 in 2024 to 2,812 in 2026. Schools implementing inclusive education increased from 214 in 2024 to 378 in 2025, including rural and maritime areas.

A total of 115 qualified teachers serve in special education, with 168 teachers and aides trained in 2025.

Radrodro highlights that digital support has expanded through the Disability Inclusive Education Toolkit, while outreach services include mobile support, Individual Education Plans, and assistive devices.

He says that plans are underway to expand sign language resources and alternative formats for visually impaired students. The Ministry is shifting from segregation to inclusion, enabling students to attend nearby schools with appropriate support.