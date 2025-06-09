Concern over rising attacks on religious sites

[Photo: FILE]

Opposition MP Virendra Lal has raised serious concerns over recent attacks on places of worship.

Speaking in Parliament, Lal highlighted a series of troubling events, including temple break-ins, damage to religious idols, and a recent fire at a temple in Ba.

He also highlighted a break-in at the Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Tavua, which occurred shortly after it was officially opened over the weekend.

Lal says the incidents are deeply concerning and call for immediate and thorough investigations by authorities.

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“It is very frustrating, sir. And I am asking the authorities to please investigate these incidents thoroughly, and those responsible should be taken to task. Sir, we should be sending a very strong message to those involved that such incidences will not be tolerated.”

He is urging law enforcement agencies to act swiftly to identify and prosecute those responsible.