Latui set to strengthen pathway to Flying Fijians

[Photo: FILE]

The long-awaited return of the Fijian Latui is set to provide another major pathway for local players chasing a spot in the FIJI Water Flying Fijians.

Speaking after the Fiji Rugby Union Annual General Meeting at the Novotel in Lami, FRU Chief Executive Officer Koli Sewabu confirms that the concept of the Latui has been approved by the FRU Board and will soon be formalized.

Sewabu says the Latui will work alongside the Fijian Warriors and the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua as an additional development pathway for players aiming to break into the national 15s side.

The team will be made up of the best performers from Fiji’s domestic competitions, as well as eligible Fijian players currently playing in competitions across Europe and the United Kingdom.

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He says the goal is to create stronger depth for the national setup while ensuring more players remain in the Flying Fijians selection frame.

The Latui side is expected to play exhibition matches in France and England, giving players valuable international exposure against quality opposition.

Sewabu says this will help bridge the gap between domestic rugby and the demands of top-level international rugby, while also strengthening Fiji’s player pool for future campaigns.

Meanwhile, the Drua are back in Ba this Saturday to host the Highlanders at 4pm.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.