Tokalau targets Fiji Finals medal

RSMS athlete, Seru Tokalau. [Photo: FILE]

Naitasiri’s rising athletics talent Seru Tokalau has set his sights on a podium finish at this year’s Coca-Cola Games after an impressive performance at the Suva Zone One competition.

The Ratu Sukuna Memorial School Year 12 student claimed gold in the intermediate boys’ discus event, while also breaking the zone record — a result that has boosted his confidence heading into the national finals at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Tokalau, who previously attended Ratu Kadavulevu School, says his goal is clear as he prepares for the biggest secondary school athletics event in the country.

“My target is to win a medal at the Coca-Cola Games.”

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He added that his journey at the Fiji Finals dates back several years, having first competed while in Year 9.

“I’ve been participating at the Cokes since my Year 9 days… and now I’m looking forward to this year.”

With momentum on his side, Tokalau will be aiming to translate his zone success onto the national stage as he continues his pursuit of a medal at the Fiji Finals.

The 2026 Fiji Finals will kick off this Thursday, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC2.