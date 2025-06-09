PM endorses Fiji’s third sustainable development review

[Photo: PARLIAMENT OF FIJI/ FACEBOOK]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to sustainable development by endorsing Fiji’s third Voluntary National Review.

The review will be developed throughout 2026–2027 and presented at the High-Level Political Forum next year.

Speaking in Parliament, the Prime Minister said the VNR assesses progress across the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, identifies gaps, and mobilises partnerships and financing to accelerate implementation.

He was responding to Assistant Agriculture Minister Inosi Kuridrani’s question regarding the report’s formulation.

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“The VNR is a national statement of where we stand, where we must improve, and how we will deliver on the 2030 Agenda.”

Cabinet endorsed the formulation on 14 April 2026, with the presentation scheduled for July 2027.

The Ministry of Strategic Planning, National Development and Statistics will lead a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach.

Governance includes a high-level Core Working Group and a Technical Working Group from line Ministries.

He emphasised that the review will be inclusive and evidence-based, reflecting the impacts of climate change on all Fijians.

Fiji previously presented VNRs in 2019 and 2023, both recognized for their credibility among Small Island Developing States.