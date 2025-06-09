Crackdown on illegal parking in Suva’s Bicycle lanes

[Photo: PARLIAMENT OF FIJI/ FACEBOOK]

Motorists who block bicycle lanes along one of Suva’s busiest corridors could face stricter penalties, as authorities step up enforcement to improve road safety and traffic flow.

The issue was raised in Parliament this week, where a question was directed to Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau regarding vehicles obstructing bicycle lanes along Queen Elizabeth Drive.

The Minister confirmed that the Land Transport Authority, in partnership with the Fiji Police Force, has intensified enforcement efforts targeting illegal parking and unsafe driving behaviour in the area.

He says that drivers caught parking or stopping in restricted zones, including designated bicycle lanes, now face a $100 fine—an increase aimed at reflecting the seriousness of the offence.

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Ro Filipe says that vehicles found obstructing traffic flow or blocking clearways are also subject to immediate towing and impoundment, with all associated costs charged to the owner.

He adds repeat offenders risk harsher consequences, including potential suspension or cancellation of their driver’s licence through legal proceedings.

Authorities have also ramped up on-the-ground enforcement, with regular joint operations, mobile patrols, and daily monitoring focused on high-risk areas such as Queen Elizabeth Drive.

The Minister says the increased visibility is intended to deter violations and ensure safer use of road infrastructure.

He told members of the public are being encouraged to support enforcement efforts by reporting illegal parking and unsafe driving via SMS or official communication channels.

The Minister emphasized that stopping, parking, or waiting in designated clearway zones is strictly prohibited at all times, regardless of the type of vehicle.

Meanwhile, concerns were also raised in Parliament about heavy goods vehicles using the route as a shortcut through densely populated areas.

Tuisawau acknowledged the issue, confirming that restrictions on heavy vehicles—both on Queen Elizabeth Drive and other key corridors—are currently under assessment.