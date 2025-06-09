Kolinisau backs Naduvalo to shine again in Singapore

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji men’s sevens head coach Osea Kolinisau is confident Vuiviawa Naduvalo is primed for another strong showing at the Singapore Sevens, backing the winger’s form and work ethic ahead of the weekend tournament.

Kolinisau believes Naduvalo’s recent performances are a reflection of the work he has put in behind the scenes, and the forward is excited to see his confidence return on the international stage.

“Viwa’s performance speaks a lot about the hard work he has put in. I’m excited for Singapore. He debuted there, and he always plays well in Singapore. To see the form he’s found this season and the work he’s put in at training, it’s exciting.”

He adds that Naduvalo’s renewed confidence has been evident throughout the campaign, with his attitude and consistency standing out within the squad.

“It’s exciting to see the confidence back in Viwa. He’s always pushing in training, and that shows. I’m really looking forward to seeing him this weekend, and I hope his form continues, especially with him being one of the top try scorers in the series right now.”

The men’s side kicks off their campaign at 4.32pm this Saturday against Great Britain before taking on Spain at 7.58pm and will wrap up their pool games against South Africa at 11.46pm.

