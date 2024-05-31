Great turnout at the National Schools Swimming Championship

The future looks encouraging for swimming in Fiji.

This is according to Fiji National Schools Swimming Association president Patrick Bower.

Bower, who was very attentive at the National Schools Swimming Championship at the Damodar Aquatic Centre today, says that they have noted an increase in school participants compared to previous years.

He adds that they are witnessing talents and skills from 654 swimmers, which is very encouraging.

“We have schools from Nadi and other distant places. When I see these students and their passion, it looks very encouraging. It’s inspiring to see their love for the sport and what they can do just to be a part of it.”

Bower adds that this is just the beginning, and they are looking forward to much larger participation in the near future.

The competition will end tomorrow.