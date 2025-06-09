Govind Park to host Super Rugby match next season

Source: Fiji Government / Facebook

The newly opened Four R Govind Park Stadium is set to host its first-ever Super Rugby Pacific clash in Round 5 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific against the Brumbies on March 14 next season.

This will be the Drua’s third home game after hosting Moana Pasifika in Round 1, followed by their clash against the Hurricanes at Churchill Park in Lautoka. Their second and fourth matches will be away fixtures.

The fixture is expected to bring global attention and interest to the venue and the town of Ba, which is traditionally regarded as a football powerhouse in Fiji.

Formerly known as Govind Park, Ba’s Four R Stadium features a new 9,000-seater stand, multiple changing rooms, corporate hospitality facilities, and other modern amenities.

Fijian Drua General Manager Commercial Shane Hussein says it’s a fantastic opportunity to be able to take the match to the fans and vanua o Ba.

“The new Four R Stadium has Fiji’s largest grandstand with more than 9,000 seats which means we’ll be able to offer multiple seated tickets at great value prices.”

He adds that Drua fans have an electrifying 2026 season to look forward to as the franchise enters its fifth year in the competition, which celebrates its 30th anniversary next year.

With 11 teams and a sharper finals format, Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific maintains its status as one of the world’s toughest professional rugby competitions.

