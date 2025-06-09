New CEO tees up Tiger to redefine PGA Tour competition

Tiger Woods hits out of the bunker on the fourth hole during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. [Source: Reuters]

Brian Rolapp has a new job — and now so does Tiger Woods.

Rolapp, the PGA Tour’s new CEO 18 days into his tenure, announced the formation of the Future Competition Committee on Wednesday in advance of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. Woods agreed to serve as chairman for the nine-person committee. The aim of the newly formed group, which has yet to meet, is to define a competitive model for PGA Tour events.

The committee will consist of five other players — Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott, Camilo Villegas, Maverick McNealy and Keith Mitchell — and three business advisors with Joe Gorder, who serves on the Tour’s policy board, and John Henry and Theo Epstein, both of the Fenway Sports Group.

Rolapp comes to the PGA Tour as the CEO after a career with the NFL as commissioner Jay Monahan steps aside.

The governing principles of the player-led committee are:

Parity: to strengthen a commitment to a meritocratic structure.

Scarcity: to increase fan engagement by ensuring top players compete together more often.

Simplicity: to better connect the regular and postseason to magnify the season-ending Tour Championship.

PGA Tour player Harris English is one of about 20 players Rolapp has spoken with since joining the organization. English said the two spoke for about 45 minutes.

One of the key issues facing Rolapp will be the relationship between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. The two entities continue separate paths with no prospect of a resolution anytime soon.

Rolapp said he has not spoken with anyone from the Public Investment Fund, the Saudi-led group that finances LIV Golf. He was pressed about a possible resolution that would enable the world’s best players to compete against each other, or at be in the same tournament fields more often.

