USA advances to Last 16

[Source: CAF]

Fifteen-year-old USA sensation Nimfasha Berchimas scored his third goal of the tournament as USA beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in Jakarta to seal a place in the Round of 16.

Berchimas – who bagged a brace in his team’s 3-1 opening-game FIFA U-17 World Cup™ win – slotted home the Americans’ second goal of the game after Keyrol Figueroa had put them in front.

The opener came on 45 minutes when Liverpool forward Figueroa clinically fired in after excellent work from Peyton Miller.

USA were 2-0 up by the half-time while, with Berchimas continuing his dream tournament by finishing from close range.

Burkina Faso fought hard in the second half and got one back through Jack Diarra in the 89th minute.

They even came close to a dramatic leveller when Souleymane Alio hit the bar, but USA held on to secure victory and qualification to the next round.

Goals: Keyrol Figueroa (45), Nimfasha Berchimas (45+6); Jack Diarra (89)

Player of the match: Adam Beaudry (USA)