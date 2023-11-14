Suarez returns to Uruguay squad, Cavani out injured

[Source: Reuters]

Uruguay’s record scorer Luis Suarez is back in the squad for the first time since the World Cup after being called up on Monday for their next two qualifiers, but Edinson Cavani is out injured.

Marcelo Bielsa’s 24-man list also included fellow striker Edinson Cavani but he has withdrawn after a muscle injury in Boca Juniors’ 1-0 win over Newell’s Old Boys on Sunday.

Mexican club Leon’s Federico Vinas has therefore been drafted in as a late replacement.

Second-placed Uruguay, who have seven points, visit South American qualifying leaders Argentina, with 12, on Friday and host bottom side Bolivia the following Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Suarez, who played his last game for Uruguay in the 2-0 win over Ghana in December at the World Cup, has made 137 international appearances, scoring 68 goals.

Uruguay failed to get past the group stage in Qatar.

The striker could return to the top of the all-time South American World Cup qualifying scoring charts, where he trails Argentina’s Lionel Messi by two goals with a total of 31.

Another record within reach is the number of games played for Uruguay in World Cup qualifiers, currently held by Diego Godin with 65 appearances, three more than the Gremio forward.