Sir Gareth joins the greats as football's seventh knighted manager

Gareth Southgate added his name to an elite footballing list when the former England manager received his knighthood at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The 54-year-old, who stepped down from the England post after almost eight years following defeat by Spain in the Euro 2024 final, was awarded the honour for services to football.

Southgate’s influence, however, stretched beyond the field of play as he became one of football’s most respected figures.

He is only the seventh football manager to be given the honour.

Southgate joins the list of knights that also includes:

England’s World Cup-winning manager Sir Alf Ramsey

Manchester United legends Sir Matt Busby and Sir Alex Ferguson

England, Barcelona, Newcastle and Ipswich great Sir Bobby Robson

Liverpool legend and Premier League-winning manager with Blackburn, Sir Kenny Dalglish

Sir Walter Winterbottom, England’s first international manager, who led his country from 1946 to 1962

So what are the reflections now on Southgate’s England tenure, and why has he been selected for the knighthood honour? You can let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

