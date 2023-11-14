Saidov the hero as Uzbekistan defeat Canada

[Source: VOI]

A brace from Amirbek Saidov and an own goal from Richard Chukwu secured Uzbekistan a convincing 3-0 win over Canada and a first FIFA U-17 World Cup™ finals victory since 2013.

It took just seven minutes for Uzbekistan to trouble the Canada goal as captain Lazizbek Mirzaev rattled the bar from a free-kick. They wouldn’t have to wait long to hit the front, though, as barely 15 minutes later Ollabergan Karimov floated a dangerous cross towards the Canada goal which Chukwu could only turn into his own net.

Jamoliddin Rakhmatullaev’s side continued to press and doubled their lead just two minutes later. Karimov was again involved as his defence-splitting pass sent Saidov through to lash home Uzbekistan’s second of the evening.

The White Wolves then made the game safe with nine minutes to go, when a long ball forward by goalkeeper Muhammadyusuf Sobirov was misjudged by Nathaniel Abraham in the Canada goal, allowing Saidov to tap into an unguarded net.

Goals: Richard Chukwu own goal (22), Amirbek Saidov (24, 81)

Player of the match: Amirbek Saidov (UZB)