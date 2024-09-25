Nunes scores first Man City goal in League Cup win over Watford

[Source: Reuters]

Matheus Nunes scored his first Manchester City goal in his 34th appearance as the hosts eased to a 2-1 victory over second-tier Watford to reach the fourth round of the League Cup on Tuesday.

Jeremy Doku slotted in City’s opener after five minutes and Nunes produced a clinical finish in the 38th minute to put Pep Guardiola’s side in control at The Etihad.

Watford have suffered some horrible Premier League maulings against City in recent seasons but they refused to capitulate and Tom Ince gave them an 86th-minute lifeline with a curler.

Article continues after advertisement

Eight-time winners City avoided being dragged in to a penalty shootout though despite some late Watford pressure.

Chelsea took their place in round four with a 5-0 hammering of fourth-tier leaders Barrow at Stamford Bridge — Christopher Nkunku scoring a hat-trick for Enzo Maresca’s side.

Leicester City were also up against fourth-tier opposition but needed penalties to edge past Walsall after being held to a 0-0 draw at the Bescot Stadium.

Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran scored his fifth goal of the season with a penalty in his side’s 2-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers.

Newcastle United’s clash with AFC Wimbledon was postponed after flooding damaged the Wimbledon pitch on Monday.

City were back in action little more than 48 hours after their seismic clash with Arsenal in the Premier League and Guardiola rotated his squad with several regulars rested, handing a first start to 16-year-old Kaden Braithwaite.

Nunes has struggled to establish himself at City following his 53 million pounds ($71 million) move from Wolverhampton Wanderers just over a year ago, but took his chance to catch the eye on his first start of the season.

His low finish from just outside the penalty area was superb and he could have had a hat-trick but for good saves in the second half by Watford keeper Jonathan Bond.

“He has special qualities few players have. Unique. Space in transitions is unbelievable,” Guardiola said.