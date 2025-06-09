Newcastle's fast start lays platform for 4-1 thumping of Everton

[Source: Reuters]

Newcastle United’s Malick Thiaw scored the fastest goal of the Premier League season after 52 seconds in the 4-1 thrashing of Everton on Sunday as his side recorded their first away win of the campaign at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Lewis Miley and Nick Woltemade added two more in the first half ti give Newcastle a 3-0 lead at the break, before Thiaw bagged his second goal as the visitors took advantage of more poor defending from the home side.

Newcastle moved into 11th after 13 games, level on 18 points with Everton who are 14th after conceding four goals for the first time at their new ground on the banks of the River Mersey.

It was the perfect 48th birthday present for Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, a boyhood Everton fan, despite a superb goal for the hosts from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

“Today was a big step forward, I thought the players played really well and we are delighted. We are heading in the right direction,” Howe said.

