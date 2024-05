Navua FC celebrates Rahul Krishna's goal against Rewa

The Navua football team was at its best when they outclassed Rewa 1-0 in the second match of the Digicel Pacific Fiji FACT at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Rahul Krishna was the hero of the side after he scored the stunning lone goal.

Navua will face Nasinu at 1pm tomorrow while Rewa will take on Labasa at 7pm.