Marcelino returns for second stint as Villarreal manager

[Source: Reuters]

Villarreal have appointed Marcelino as manager following the departure of Jose Rojo Martin just two months after taking charge, the Spanish club said.

Rojo Martin, known as ‘Pacheta’, parted ways with Villarreal on Friday, with Director of Football Miguel Angel Tena leading the side in their 3-1 defeat at Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Marcelino, who has signed a deal until 2026, also managed Villarreal from 2013 to 2016 and guided them to the Spanish top flight.

Article continues after advertisement

The 58-year-old helped Villarreal achieve three top-six finishes and a Europa League semi-final in his final season.

Marcelino last coached Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille.

Villarreal are 14th in LaLiga with 12 points from 13 matches. They next host 12-placed Osasuna on Nov. 26.