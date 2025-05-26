Liverpool end victorious season with 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace

[Source: Reuters]

Liverpool signed off their Premier League title-winning season on Sunday with a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace, as Mohamed Salah’s late equaliser cancelled out Ismaila Sarr’s opener at a jubilant Anfield.

With the league wrapped up with four games to spare, Sunday’s match was played in a celebratory atmosphere, and Palace fans – still on a high from last weekend’s FA Cup final triumph – joined in with an early chant of “champions“.

“It’s always special to win something, but at certain clubs maybe a little bit more,” Liverpool boss Arne Slot said.

“I experienced this at Feyenoord, where the fans are so passionate, and it’s the same and more over here.”

Sarr slotted home in the ninth minute after he was found in acres of space by Tyrick Mitchell, who had intercepted a loose pass from Conor Bradley, but conceding barely made a dent in the party.

Liverpool slowly played their way into the game, and Luis Diaz went close three times in quick succession, shooting narrowly wide, then heading over the bar before he was denied by a good save by Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who had been booed by some fans in the wake of the announcement of his departure, was brought on at halftime to a warm reception on his 354th and final Liverpool appearance.

The Liverpool academy product, who is reportedly moving to Real Madrid, nearly produced one final trademark assist, playing in Darwin Nunez with a superb pass that had his former manager Juergen Klopp, in awe in the stands, but Henderson stood tall.

Ryan Gravenberch received a straight red card with just over 20 minutes to play, meaning he will miss the first game of next season, but Liverpool continued to pour forward.

When substitute Diogo Jota crashed a shot against the post with 15 minutes left, it looked like Liverpool’s season was going to end with another defeat.

But they were level in the 84th minute through Salah’s karate-kick finish from inside the box, registering his 29th league goal of the season to equal Andy Cole and Alan Shearer’s record of 47 goal involvements in a Premier League season.

Salah was given his Golden Boot and Playmaker of the Season awards by the Reds’ all-time leading goalscorer Ian Rush, one of several Liverpool greats in attendance.

Captain Virgil van Dijk then got his hands on the Premier League trophy for a second time – but, unlike in 2020, in front of a full house, which last happened back in 1990.

“Last time it was in the pandemic, which wasn’t a great feeling but still a Premier League,” Salah told Sky Sports.

“To win the second one with the fans at Anfield, first the Spurs game and now today, you can see how much it means.”

The celebrations continued on the pitch for some time, as Liverpool’s squad took turns hoisting the trophy and basking in the crowd’s adulation.

“I think I could feel today that it was 35 years ago that they were part of it,” Slot told reporters.

“It’s only been five years since we won the league, but unfortunately the fans couldn’t be there. Now they were and I think everybody could see what it means for the fans to win it and that is what makes it special.”

