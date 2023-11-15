Late Ndala stunner earns England dramatic win

[Source: FIFA.com]

A stunning 90th-minute goal from Joel Ndala earned England a 2-1 comeback win over Iran in Jakarta.

The Manchester City ace curled home a wonderful curling finish from a near-impossible angle to earn the young Lions maximum points – and put them within touching distance of a last-16 spot.

England were the more purposeful team in the opening stages, circulating the ball quickly and regularly progressing the ball into threatening areas. Iran seemed content to soak up pressure in the driving Jakarta rain but, as they showed to devastating effect in their remarkable opening-game win over Brazil, they pack a punch in attack too.

And it was the Iranians who hit the front just on 31 minutes when Abolfazl Zamani lashed home from close range after England failed to clear a corner.

The young Lions struggled to get their attacking rhythm going after that shock blow, and coach Ryan Garry moved to change the flow of the game when he brought on Reiss Denny and Justin Oboavwoduo close to the hour.

Within four minutes, Denny levelled with a low, arrowed drive that skidded off the wet surface and left Iran goalkeeper Arsha Shakouri with no chance.

England upped the ante after the leveller, but the game looked like it was destined for a draw before Ndala’s sensational late intervention. The result means England go into Friday’s blockbuster clash with Brazil with two victories from two, while Iran will go into their clash with New Caledonia with three points banked and qualification still in the balance.