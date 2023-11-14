Indonesia fight back to earn Panama point

[Source: FIFA World Cup]

Arkhan ‘Kaka’ Purwanto’s second-half header earned Indonesia a priceless draw in a closely-contested clash with Panama in Surabaya on Monday.

The result means the host nation have banked two points from their opening two games – and will qualify for the last 16 if they beat Morocco on Thursday. The point was Panama’s first at the tournament but they could still qualify with a win in their final group match against Ecuador.

The first half was a cagey affair with both teams struggling to create any clear-cut opportunities.

The teams seemed certain heading into the break goalless – until Panama’s Oldemar Castillo took matters into his own hands. Pouncing on a loose pass 30 yards from goal, he darted forward at speed, jinked past two Indonesia defenders, then brilliantly chipped onrushing goalkeeper Ikram Al Giffari.

Indonesia came out reinvigorated after the break – performing with significantly more purpose and ambition.

They got their reward on 54 minutes when Purwanto levelled with a brilliant bullet header, sending the home crowd into raptures.

The game was on a knife-edge and in the final stages Panama enjoyed the lion’s share of possession with Indonesia content to play on the counter. The host nation survived a scare when Hector Rios headed against the bar on 85 minutes and, after a tense finale, the points were shared.