Gueye hat-trick sends Senegal soaring

[Source: FIFA.com]

Senegal are within touching distance of a place in the Round of 16 after Idrissa Gueye scored three times in a 4-1 victory over Poland.

The Poles remain rooted to the foot of the table after this second straight defeat and could be officially eliminated if Japan avoid defeat against Argentina later today.

Senegal will be assured of qualification with a game to spare unless La Albiceleste come out on top, having impressed once again in this weather-interrupted encounter.

The African hopefuls were 2-0 up by the time lightning overhead forced the referee to call a temporary halt to proceedings, with Gueye having stabbed them in front from close range before their advantage was doubled by a horrible own goal from Poland’s Dominik Szala.

The big striker showed superb movement early in the second half to make it 3-0 with a near carbon-copy of his first, removing any lingering doubt over the destination of the points. Indeed, while Poland hit back on 66 minutes through Marcel Regula’s deflected effort, Gueye restored Senegal’s three-goal cushion just three minutes later, charging in to head home powerfully and secure the match ball.