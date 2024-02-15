Good Samaritan donates 3000 bibs to Fiji FA

The Fiji Football Association received a donation of 3000 playing bibs from a Good Samaritan yesterday.

Fiji-born businessman Mohammed Shameem, who owns a freight company in Sydney, Australia says the donation is the first of many more contributions to come in order to help boost the sport from the grassroots to national level.

Fiji FA Vice-President Jiten Reddy says the Board is always honoured to receive such donations from Fijians living abroad.

Article continues after advertisement

Reddy says the bibs will be distributed equally amongst the district teams in the country.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says the donation shows Shameem’s passion for football and its development in his homeland.

Shameem says while living in Australia over the past three decades, he usually hears how local teams struggle to purchase football equipment.

Since then, he says he has made it his mission to assist local teams through such donations.