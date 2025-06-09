Goals galore - 14 goals in 3 matches

Action from Manchester City vs Leeds match [Source: Reuters]

Fourteen goals were scored in three matches in English Premier League this morning.

Manchester City’s Phil Foden delivered in dramatic fashion by scoring in the first and 91st minutes for a 3-2 win over Leeds United in a breathless finish that kept Pep Guardiola’s side firmly in the Premier League title race.

The game seemed headed for a draw after second-half goals by Leeds substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha brought the visitors level but seconds into added time Foden found some space in the box and fired home to send the fans into raptures.

Article continues after advertisement

In other match played this morning, Sunderland’s Stadium of Light remained an unblemished stronghold as they clawed their way back from a two-goal deficit to snatch a 3-2 win over Bournemouth, staying unbeaten at home rising to fourth in the table.

The hosts, who are playing in the English top-flight for the first time since their relegation in 2017, are a point above fifth-placed Aston Villa, who host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

In another match, Brentford defeated Burnley, 3-1.

[Source: Reuters]

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.