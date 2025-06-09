Fiji U16 scouts new talent after Pacific Cup triumph

The Fiji U16 side capped off a successful campaign in New Zealand by winning the inaugural Pacific Cup U16 tournament, with coach Sunil Kumar confirming that the team also used the event as a chance to identify new Fijian talent from abroad.

Kumar says the tournament provided a strong platform for scouting, with several young players from other competing teams catching the eye.

Some already hold Fijian passports, while others are eligible to apply.

He says this opens the door for future national age-grade involvement.

The Fiji side delivered a polished performance throughout the competition, overcoming tough opponents and showing discipline in their style of play.

Their final win at Bill McKinlay Park was made even more special as they lifted the trophy in front of a large and supportive crowd.

Fiji dominated the awards as well, with Kirikiti Biu winning the Golden Glove, Ryan David taking the Golden Boot, and Maikah Dau named Golden Ball winner.

Kumar adds that he was proud of the team’s effort and praised the boys for displaying good football across the week, describing the victory as a memorable moment for the squad and a positive sign for Fiji’s youth development pathway.

