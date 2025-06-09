Fiji U15 boys off to a strong start against New Caledonia

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Fiji Under-15 boys football team started their Fiji–New Caledonia Football Exchange Program campaign on a high note with an impressive 7–3 win over New Caledonia at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Ba yesterday.

The young Fijians showed great attacking flair and teamwork, dominating the match from start to finish.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Yusuf said the exchange was part of Fiji FA’s wider plan to develop young talent and strengthen ties within the Pacific region.

“This program gives our young players valuable international experience while helping build friendships and unity through football. The result is just a bonus, what matters most is their growth and exposure.”

The Fiji–New Caledonia U15 Football Exchange Program aims to promote youth development, cultural exchange, and stronger cooperation between the two federations.

The exchange includes three matches each for both the boys and girls, with the second match tomorrow at 3pm and the final on Monday at 3pm.

