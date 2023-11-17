Ecuador advance following Panama draw

[Source: FIFA World Cup U17]

A hard-fought 1-1 draw between Ecuador and Panama saw the South Americans advance to the knockout phase at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™, while La Rojita returned home bottom of Group A.

Ecuador had the first chance of note in the 22nd minute, when Yandri Vasquez broke through the Panama defence, only to be denied by a fine Manuel Romero save. The reprieve would be short-lived, though, as Ruiz rose highest from the subsequent corner to head home the opener.

La Tri appeared to be cruising through as group winners until the 79th minute, when Panama hotshot Castillo chased on to a flick on and powered through two Ecuador defenders, before rounding the goalkeeper and tapping home.

Mike Stump’s side needed another goal to make themselves competitive and very nearly found it when Freddie Krug headed towards goal, but his effort fell just past the post.

The result ensured Ecuador will finish as runners-up in Group A and will now face the second-placed side from Group C. Panama, for their part, head home without a win to their name.\

Goals: Elkin Ruiz (24), Oldemar Castillo (79)

Player of the match: Oldemar Castillo (PAN)