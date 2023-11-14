Brazil turn on the style over New Caledonia

[Source: FIFA.com]

Brazil hit back from their shock opening-game defeat to IR Iran with a resounding 9-0 win over New Caledonia in Jakarta.

The South Americans laid siege to the New Caledonia goal from the first whistle and, after creating a stream of chances, took the lead just before the half-hour through a fine Rayan header.

The second goal was a cracker. Estevao ­– tipped by many to be one of the stars of the tournament – curled in sublime left-footed shot from the edge of the box.

If that goal was good, the third was even better, with Estevao’s Palmerias team-mate Luighi beating his man with a jaw-dropping drag-back before sending a precision strike into the top corner.

Brazil did not let up and Kaua Elias headed home shortly after half-time, before Rayan scored his second of the day from the penalty spot.

Captain Vitor Reis got in on the act with another headed finish and Joao Victor crashed a shot beyond New Caledonia goalkeeper Nicolas Kutran from 20 yards to make it 7-0. Kaua Elias added an eighth soon after with a deflected effort, before completing his hat-trick in the fourth minute of stoppage time when he pounced on a loose ball inside the area.

Brazil will aim to secure a spot in the last 16 when they face England on Friday in a meeting between the tournament’s past two champions.