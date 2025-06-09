BOG returns to Labasa after two decades

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

It’s now official, Subrail Park in Labasa will host this year’s Battle of the Giants after 23 years.

The Fiji Football Association and Labasa Town Council officially finalized the agreement yesterday.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says they’re excited to bring the BOG tournament back to Labasa.

He says Subrail Park has always been a passionate football venue and hosting the 2025 edition there will give fans in the northern division a chance to witness top-tier football on their home ground.

Labasa Town Council Special Administrator Chairman Mr Paul Jaduram says they’re proud to partner with Fiji FA and are fully committed to supporting all logistical, safety, and facility preparations to ensure the 2025 BOG is a memorable and successful event for the North.

The Labasa Town Council confirms it will work closely with the Fiji FA to upgrade facilities and manage crowd safety, traffic flow, and local accommodation in anticipation of the influx of teams and supporters.

Subrail Park last hosted the BOG tournament in 2002.

The first round of the Battle of the Giants will be played from August 1st to 3rd.

