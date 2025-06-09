Football

Bad luck sinks Lami’s IDC dream

October 18, 2025 7:49 am

They say you can’t predict what’ll happen in sports, and for the Lami Futsal team, yesterday’s loss was less about skill and more about sheer bad luck.

Lami was knocked out of the Extra Futsal IDC after a heartbreaking 4-5 defeat to Tailevu Naitasiri.

The two teams were evenly matched, but as the pressure intensified, Shivneel Kumar’s T/Naitasiri side conceded several critical fouls, gifting Lami a stream of penalties.

However, Lami failed to capitalize on their good fortune, shockingly missing four penalties against a young Tailevu Naitasiri goalkeeper.

Lami Head Coach Anis Ali admitted his team squandered scoring opportunities.

“Those players who were taking shots were experienced players, but maybe it wasn’t our day.”

Though Lami has now officially bowed out of the tournament, they are determined to finish on a high note.

Ali adds the team is fired up and aiming for a win against Rakiraki today at 2 pm at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The team plans to focus on improving their shortcomings for next year’s competition.

