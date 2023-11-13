Australia aim to top World Cup qualifying: Behich

Australia's Aziz Behich looks dejected after the match as Australia are eliminated from the World Cup [Source: Reuters]

Australia aim to top World Cup qualifying in their Asia groups and avoid another tricky route to the 2026 finals in North America after needing to grind to reach Qatar and Russia, defender Aziz Behich said.

Australia had to win a playoff against the United Arab Emirates to reach Qatar last year after missing out on direct qualification.

The Socceroos also had to win an intercontinental playoff against Honduras to qualify for Russia in 2018.

The expanded 48-team World Cup in Canada, the United States and Mexico means Asia will have eight teams able to qualify directly in 2026, up from four at Qatar.

But the Socceroos are not drawing much comfort from the relatively easier route.

Australia, ranked 27th in the world and fourth in Asia, ease into qualifying against low-ranked Bangladesh in Melbourne on Thursday.

The Socceroos should have little bother topping a group featuring world number 96 Palestine and 104th-ranked Lebanon.

Australia’s players will also be boosted from being able to play more games in front of home fans, having been forced off-shore through much of the Qatar qualifying cycle due to COVID-19 restrictions.