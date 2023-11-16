Amougou magic earns France victory

[Source: VOI]

France secured a place in the FIFA U-17 World Cup™ Round of 16 with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Korea Republic.

The game’s decisive moment came after just two minutes when Mathis Amougou curled in a spectacular effort from the edge of the box.

France then established a foothold in the game, impressing with their powerful, organised and stylish play.

Korea, though, have a collection of dynamic attackers themselves and, for a spell either side of half-time, seriously threatened a leveller.

They came agonisingly close on 58 minutes when Jin’s Taeho’s brilliant volleyed effort cannoned off the foot of the post.

The game continued to be played at a fast tempo, with Korea sustaining attacks in the game’s final stages but France’s defence holding strong.

In the end, Amougou’s stunning strike proved a worthy match-winner and secured a 12th straight U-17 World Cup group-stage win for the French.’

Goals: Mathis Amougou (2)

Player of the Match: Mathis Amougou (FRA)