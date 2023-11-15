Williamson confident New Zealand can end India's World Cup dreams again

[Source: Reuters]

New Zealand will approach their blockbuster World Cup semi-final against India with a clean slate and confidence in their ability to upstage the in-form hosts in Mumbai, skipper Kane Williamson said.

The Black Caps began the tournament with four straight wins but suffered the first of four successive defeats against Rohit Sharma’s side amid a period of injury issues, before booking a place in Wednesday’s semi-final with a late push.

Williamson, who returned from knee surgery for the World Cup and recovered from a fractured finger during it, missed the loss to India but is expecting a similarly tough test from the hosts who went unbeaten in the group stage.

“We know it’s going to be a really tough challenge. They’re a side that’s been playing extremely well, but we also know come finals time everything starts again and it’s all about the day,” Williamson told reporters.

“So for us as a team it’s very much the focus on our cricket again. We’ve played good cricket throughout. We’ve had a couple of narrow losses and a few wins along the way which have put us in this position we’re in.

“We’re excited about the challenge ahead.”

New Zealand dashed India’s hopes in the semi-finals of the 2019 edition and Williamson said he was not concerned that his side were still considered underdogs.