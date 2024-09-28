England thrash Australia to level ODI series at 2-2

[Source: Reuters]

England annihilated Australia by 186 runs in a rain-shortened ODI at Lord’s with Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone laying waste to the visitors attack before Matthew Potts took four wickets as the hosts tied the series at 2-2 on Saturday.

Captain Brook scored a dazzling 87 and Livingstone wrought havoc with the fastest ODI fifty at Lord’s on the way to 62 in 27 balls as England posted a daunting 312-5 from their 39 overs.

World champions Australia, whose run of 14 successive ODI victories ended in Durham this week, began their reply in menacing fashion but capitulated in the evening chill under the floodlights to 126 all out.

They were 68 without loss in the ninth over but after Travis Head was bowled by Brydon Carse for 34 the Australian innings disintegrated. Adil Rashid put them out of their misery in the 25th over after Potts took a career-best four for 38 as England recorded their second-biggest ODI victory in terms of runs against their arch-rivals.

Australia had led the series 2-0 but it will now be decided in Sunday’s finale in Bristol.

Rain caused a two-hour delay, reducing the match to a 39-over each affair and England’s innings began at a crawl with Australian pace duo Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood both beating the bat at will in the gloom.

England were a modest 35 without loss after the eight-over powerplay and when Phil Salt (22) and Will Jacks (10) were both caught by Marnus Labuschagne at point off Hazlewood and Mitchell March respectively, Australia were on top.

Brook, fresh from his match-winning century at Durham, was given out on 17 after feathering a Starc delivery off his legs to wicketkeeper Josh Inglis but reprieved as a review showed the ball had grounded before Inglis pouched it.

Boos rang out in a reminder of Australia’s last Lord’s visit in the 2023 Ashes when keeper Alex Carey controversially ran out Jonny Bairstow and was abused by members.

As the sun came out, Brook ignited England’s innings with a ferocious assault — reaching his fourth ODI 50 in 37 balls and adding 79 for the third wicket with opener Ben Duckett.