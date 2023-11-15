Business starts for Team Fiji

Team Fiji settling in earlier today.

The moment has arrived for Team Fiji with close to 300 athletes and officials now in Honiara, Solomon Islands for the Pacific Games.

125 left our shores yesterday morning while 157 flew out of Nadi in the afternoon.

Arriving safely at St Nicholas Anglican College which will be Team Fiji’s home for the next two weeks.

Our team settled in straightaway thanks to the advance team led by General Manager Joe Tuinamata who has been busy with his team since arriving a week ago.

Tuinamata says they’ve managed to get things in order for the team.

‘The whole purpose is for us to set up the Games village so now we’ve set up all the rooms with all the bunks with mattress, we checked water and also toilets and bathrooms that’s sufficient, we’ve also setup medical for the two clinics and also where the para athletes will be so we’ve got them wheelchair access also the dining hall now ready for them to have their meals in’.

Our footballers, volleyballers and basketballers will fly Fiji’s flag first at the Games on Friday.

The official opening ceremony will be held at 7pm on Sunday.