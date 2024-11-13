Haider’s family may file lawsuit

The family of late boxer, Ubayd Haider, is considering a possible lawsuit related to the circumstances surrounding his last fight, according to their lawyer.

The lawyer representing the family confirmed to FBC Sports that the family is considering legal action.

He also states that they are still in the process of obtaining instructions from their client and will be able to provide further details once those instructions are fully received.

“For the present we can confirm that there is a possibility of a lawsuit and there may be other parties apart from the party you have named. It was an IBO sanctioned fight.”

South Pacific Boxing Promotion Promoter Freddy Chand responded to questions sent to him from FBC Sports on allegations from Haider’s older brother, Sebastian Singh, who claimed Haider had been unwell and had wished to withdraw from the fight just two days prior but felt pressured to proceed.

In defense, Chand states that Haider’s team had not submitted a medical certificate to officially pull out, a requirement outlined in the fight contract.

Additionally, Chand shared a prior medical report indicating that Haider had been hospitalized in Australia last year for a subdural hematoma—a serious head injury—but asserted that his organization was unaware of this history prior to Haider’s recent fight.

“We had no knowledge of him being injured or what. So, thank God somebody sent us. Someone sent us this one. And said, just tell Sebastian why he allowed his brother to fight.”

Chand also raised concerns over the family’s awareness of Haider’s medical history, questioning why they permitted him to sign the fight contract if they knew of his health issues.

Meanwhile, the family’s lawyer requested that the media allow the family time to mourn before further announcements regarding any legal action.